GM recalls 4.3 million vehicles worldwide for software defect

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 General Motors Co said
Friday it will recall nearly 4.3 million vehicles worldwide for
a software defect that can, in rare instances, prevent air bags
from deploying during a crash, an issue that has been linked to
one death and three injuries.
The Detroit automaker said the recall of newer trucks, cars
and SUVs from the 2014-2017 model years would not have a
material impact on its financial results.
GM said the sensing and diagnostic module that controls
airbag deployment has a software defect that may prevent the
deployment of frontal airbags in certain "rare circumstances
when a crash is preceded by a specific event impacting vehicle
dynamics."
