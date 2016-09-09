UPDATE 1-GM recalls 4.3 million vehicles over air bag-related defect

(Adds U.S. government filing, background on defect)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 General Motors Co said
on Friday it will recall nearly 4.3 million vehicles worldwide
due to a software defect that can prevent air bags from
deploying during a crash, a flaw already linked to one death and
three injuries.
GM's action marked the latest massive air bag-related recall
in recent years by leading automakers, and was the latest air
bag-related issue the Detroit automaker has faced.
The world's No. 3 automaker said the sensing and diagnostic
module that controls air bag deployment has a software defect
that may prevent the deployment of frontal air bags in certain
"rare circumstances."
GM said the recall of trucks, cars and SUVs from the 2014 to
2017 model years would not have a material impact on its
financial results. The recall includes some newer models of the
Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Corvette, Silverado 1500, Chevrolet
Tahoe, Suburban and Silverado HD and Cadillac Escalade.
GM stock fell on the news and was trading down $0.90 a share
to $30.81, down 2.8 percent.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) said in a notice posted on Friday that "certain driving
conditions may cause the air bag sensing and diagnostic module
software to activate a diagnostic test" that would prevent the
air bag from deploying in the event of a crash.
GM received a report in May of a crash involving a 2014
Chevrolet Silverado truck in which the driver's frontal air bag
and seat belt equipment called pretensioners did not deploy.
Pretensioners tighten up any slack in the seat belt webbing in
the event of a crash and work in tandem with the air bags.
GM opened an investigation into the issue in June and
conducted road testing at its Milford Proving Grounds in August
before deciding on a recall.
The company said its dealers will update vehicle software to
prevent future air bag and pretensioner nondeployments.
GM has faced other air bag issues in recent years.
In 2014, GM recalled nearly 2.6 million vehicles because of
an ignition-switch defect that prevented air bags from deploying
in some crashes. GM's independent fund set up to compensate
victims awarded $594.5 million and approved 124 death and 275
injury claims in connection with that recall.
In July, GM said the NHTSA may force it to recall another
4.3 million vehicles for potentially defective Takata air bag
inflators, a call-back that would cost the U.S. automaker $550
million. GM earlier this year recalled 2.5 million vehicles for
Takata inflators.
GM spokesman Tom Wilkinson said the automaker is still in
discussion with NHTSA about the issue.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Will Dunham)