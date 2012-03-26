GM recalls more than 6,000 vans, SUVs over steering

March 26 General Motors Co is recalling
6,159 big vans and sport-utility vehicles in the United States
for possible loss of steering.
The U.S. automaker is recalling certain 2012 model-year
Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans, and Chevy Suburban and
GMC Yukon XL SUVs because the gear shaft could fracture, which
could lead to a loss of steering and increased risk of an
accident, according to documents filed with the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration.
GM said the issue was discovered by the supplier during the
testing of steering gear units and testing suggested a failure
would not occur until at least five months after the most severe
use. The automaker said there were no known crashes, injuries or
complaints related to the recall.
GM said its dealers will inspect the steering gear shaft and
replace it if necessary. Letters to owners will be sent April 4.
PORSCHE RECALL
Porsche is recalling 1,232 2012 model-year 911
Carrera S coupes in the United States as interference between a
coolant line and fuel line may cause the latter to become
disconnected, according to documents filed with NHTSA. A fuel
leak could lead to vehicle stalling or a possible fire,
according to NHTSA documents.
Porsche said in documents filed with NHTSA that it was not
aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.
Porsche will replace the fuel line and the recall is
expected to begin in April, NHTSA said.