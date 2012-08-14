GM recalls 10,315 vans in cold-weather areas

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
DETROIT Aug 14 General Motors Co is recalling 10,315 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans from model years 2003-2004 in 20 cold-weather U.S. states and in Canada because road salt may have corroded a fueling pipe, GM said.
There are 9,389 vans recalled in the United States and 926 in Canada. The affected vans have "60/40" swing-out driver side doors.
U.S. safety regulators said there is a higher risk of fire if the pipe that carries gasoline is corroded.
No injuries or fires have been reported as a result of this issue, GM said.
GM said owners already have been notified that they can bring their vehicles to dealers for repairs if necessary. Dealers will install a new fuel filler neck assembly.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.