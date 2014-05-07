U.S. government: no need for recalled GM cars to be pulled off the road

BRIEF-OCEAN BIO-CHEM SAYS Q1 SALES ROSE 24 PCT TO $8.4 MLN
* OCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC. REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER- NET SALES
WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. Department of Transportation has rebuffed a call by two Democratic senators to advise owners of 2.6 million recalled General Motors cars to stop driving them until they are repaired.
In a letter sent on Tuesday to Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx wrote that "such an action is not necessary at this time. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut joined Markey in the request.
It could take months for GM to replace faulty ignition switches in Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and other models that have been linked to at least 13 deaths. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* OCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC. REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER- NET SALES
LONDON, April 24 MSCI's gauge of global stocks hit an all-time high on Monday as abating political risk after a market-friendly outcome to the first round of the French presidential election stoked a risk-on rally.
NEW YORK, April 24 The lawyer representing Dr. David Dao, who was dragged from a United Airlines plane, said he will also represent a woman whose clash with an American Airlines flight attendant went viral over the weekend.