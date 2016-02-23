UPDATE 1-U.S. judge to stick with plan for GM ignition-switch test trials

(Adds comment by GM)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Feb 23 A federal judge in Manhattan
said on Tuesday he will not alter, for now, a plan to try five
more early test cases this year against General Motors Co
over faulty ignition switches linked to nearly 400 injuries and
deaths.
Lawyers for plaintiffs suing the automaker had told U.S.
District Judge Jesse Furman that trying the remaining cases
scheduled for this year might not be the most efficient way to
advance the resolution of hundreds of remaining injury and death
claims. GM opposed their request, saying that the current plan
was working as intended.
During a hearing on Tuesday, Furman said he intended "to
stay the course" and try the remaining five bellwether, or test,
cases scheduled in the federal litigation for this year. But
Furman acknowledged that the bellwether process was not perfect
and said he remained open to alternatives, including adding
recently filed cases to the trial slate.
A lead lawyer for GM plaintiffs, Elizabeth Cabraser, said
she and her co-counsel were encouraged by Furman's willingness
to consider "refinements, alternatives and additions to the
bellwether process." GM spokesman Jim Cain said the company was
pleased that Furman had agreed to stick with the current
bellwether process.
GM has admitted that certain employees had known for years,
prior to its 2014 recall of 2.6 million vehicles, that problems
with the switch could cause it to slip out of place, stalling
engines and cutting power to air bags, brakes and steering. It
has paid $2 billion in related penalties and settlements.
Federal ignition-switch litigation was consolidated before
Furman. He had scheduled six bellwether trials to help the
parties assess how jurors value the claims in order to inform
settlement discussions.
The first was dismissed mid-trial in January following
allegations that the plaintiff had lied on the stand. The next
federal trial is set to begin in March. Additionally, a dozen
cases are set to go to trial in state courts between May and
November, Furman said during Tuesday's hearing.
The case is In re General Motors Ignition Switch Litigation,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
14-2543.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi,
Cynthia Osterman and Steve Orlofsky)