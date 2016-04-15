GM recalls 1.04 mln pickup trucks worldwide to repair seat belts

WASHINGTON, April 15 General Motors Co said Friday it is recalling nearly 1.04 million newer pickup trucks for a seat belt flaw.

The largest U.S. automaker said the recall of the 2014-15 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups is not linked to any crashes or injuries. GM said the cost of the large recall "is not expected to be significant and is covered within normal and customary warranty reserves." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)