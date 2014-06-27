GM recalls 194,107 Buicks in China due to headlight issue

SHANGHAI, June 27 A joint venture of General
Motors Co in China will recall 194,107 locally made Buick
vehicles due to Chinese consumer complaints about the cars'
headlights, the country's quality watchdog said on Friday.
Shanghai General Motors Co Ltd, the joint venture between GM
and Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp, will recall
its Buick Excelle GT cars due to a glitch which in some cases
does not allow the high beam to be turned off, the General
Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine
said in statement on its website.
The watchdog added it will closely monitor the recall, which
applies to cars made between October 2009 to July 2012, and will
urge fresh recalls if similar defects are found in other cars.
A China-based GM spokeswoman confirmed the recall and said
the incident is not part of the auto maker's recent global
recalls.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker is grappling with a series of
safety problems that have prompted the recall of 20 million
cars, with Chief Executive Mary Barra saying more recalls are
possible.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; editing by
Keiron Henderson)