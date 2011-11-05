GM to recall 38,400 Pontiac G8s on airbag issue

Nov 5 General Motors Co (GM.N) is recalling more than 38,000 Pontiac G8 models in order to reprogram airbag modules for the front passenger seats, the U.S. automaker said in a release on Saturday.

The airbag modules for vehicles built for the 2008 and 2009 model years may not be in compliance with federal standards for head injury protection of some passengers, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall notice.

The recall affects 38,444 Pontiac G8 models, which were manufactured in Australia and imported to the United States. The issue was discovered in Australia during testing.

There have been no crashes, injuries or complaints related to the airbag issue, the statement said. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Eric Beech)