中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 3日 星期四 00:10 BJT

CEO Barra says GM's probe of faulty switches to take 45-60 days

April 2 General Motors CEO Mary Barra told a Senate committee on Wednesday that the company hoped to complete its internal investigation into the use of faulty ignition switches in 45 to 60 days. (Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Bill Trott)
