公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五 03:41 BJT

GM says facing multiple probes into recent recalls

WASHINGTON, April 24 General Motors is facing five different government probes in connection with its recent recalls, the automaker said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

GM said it is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a state attorney general, and Congress. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech and Sandra Maler)
