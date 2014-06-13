GM employees under probe for defective ignition switch - sources

| June 13
June 13 U.S. regulators are interviewing present
and former General Motors Co employees as part of their
criminal probe into the automaker's ignition-switch problem that
has been linked to at least 13 deaths, two sources said.
Since early this year, the Detroit automaker has been
enveloped in a scandal over why it took more than a decade to
begin recalling low-cost Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and
other cars with the problems that were causing the vehicles to
stall during operation.
The sources said U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office had
asked people to come for interviews.
GM has turned over thousands of emails and other documents
to help in the probe, the Wall Street Journal had reported
earlier on Friday, citing sources. (r.reuters.com/sec22w)
Last week the company dismissed 15 employees, including
several high-ranking executives, for their roles in matters
relating to faulty ignition switches in older GM cars.
