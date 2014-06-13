UPDATE 2-GM employees under probe for defective ignition switch -sources

(Adds sourcing in fifth paragraph)
By Emily Flitter
June 13 U.S. prosecutors are interviewing
present and former General Motors Co employees as part of
the criminal probe into the automaker's ignition-switch problem
that has been linked to at least 13 deaths, two sources said.
Since early this year, GM has been embroiled in a scandal
over why it took more than a decade to begin recalling low-cost
Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and other cars with the problems
that were causing the vehicles to stall during operation.
The sources said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's
office had asked present and former GM employees to come for
interviews.
In addition to Bharara's criminal investigation, at least 11
state attorneys general are investigating GM over the
ignition-switch problem. The states are Arkansas, Connecticut,
Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana,
Nevada, and New York, representatives of those offices told
Reuters.
GM recalled 511,528 Chevrolet Camaros on Friday for an
ignition switch problem similar to the defect in the Chevrolet
Cobalts and other models.
The automaker has turned over thousands of emails and other
documents to help in the probe, The Wall Street Journal reported
earlier on Friday, citing sources. (r.reuters.com/sec22w)
GM's 3.1 million switch-related recalls are a fraction of
the record 16.5 million cars the automaker has recalled this
year in 38 actions. That's about as many cars as the entire auto
industry expects to sell this year in the United States.
U.S. safety regulators have received at least 18 consumer
complaints since 2009 about Camaros involving engines stalling
or a sudden loss of power, a Reuters review of a National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration database showed.
Last week the company dismissed 15 employees, including
several high-ranking executives, for their roles in matters
relating to the faulty switches in older GM cars.
