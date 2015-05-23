U.S. Justice Dept finds criminal wrongdoing in GM ignition switch defect -NY Times

WASHINGTON May 22 U.S. Justice Department
investigators have identified criminal wrongdoing in General
Motors Co's failure to disclose a defective ignition
switch, and they are negotiating what is expected to be a record
penalty, the New York Times reported on Friday.
Citing people briefed on the inquiry, the Times said a
settlement could be reached as soon as this summer. The final
number is still being negotiated, but it is expected to exceed
the $1.2 billion paid last year by Toyota for concealing
unintended acceleration problems, according to the newspaper.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)