GM, law firm can keep ignition switch documents secret -U.S. judge

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 25 General Motors Co and
its law firm need not turn over privileged documents to drivers
hoping to show that the automaker intended to commit a crime or
fraud by concealing defective ignition switches in their
vehicles, a Manhattan federal judge ruled on Wednesday.
Despite finding "probable cause" to believe GM committed a
crime or fraud by hiding the defect from regulators and the
public, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman found no showing that
the automaker and King & Spalding produced the documents with an
intent to further such misconduct.
Most of the documents related to the law firm's advice from
2010 to 2013 on three crashes involving Chevrolet Cobalts.
Vehicle owners said the deception justified a waiver of
attorney-client privilege.
"Put simply, plaintiffs do not provide a factual basis for a
good faith belief that the communications and work product they
seek - let alone any particular communications or work product
they seek - were made with the intent to further a crime or
fraud," Furman wrote.
The judge added that the vehicle owners already had many of
the documents in hand, and that King & Spalding's work had "all
the hallmarks of dispassionate, sober evaluations (perhaps, in
hindsight, too dispassionate and sober for their own good)."
Wednesday's decision is a victory for Detroit-based GM as it
prepares for a Jan. 11, 2016 "bellwether" trial over an ignition
switch defect that could cause engines to stall and prevent
airbags from deploying in crashes.
The defect on Cobalts, Saturn Ions and other vehicles has
been linked to at least 124 deaths.
GM in February 2014 began recalling 2.6 million vehicles to
fix the defect, despite having awareness of a possible problem a
decade earlier.
Two months ago, GM agreed to pay $900 million and enter a
deferred prosecution agreement to end a related U.S. criminal
probe. Furman cited that accord when discussing probable cause.
"We're pleased with the court's ruling," GM spokesman James
Cain said. "The company did not conspire with King & Spalding to
further any crime or fraud."
Bob Hilliard, a lawyer for vehicle owners, said
attorney-client privilege is "difficult to overcome," and that
jurors in the upcoming trial "will determine what level of
financial punishment should be assessed against this company."
A spokeswoman for King & Spalding had no immediate comment.
Furman oversees more than 200 lawsuits over the ignition
switches.
The case is In re: General Motors LLC Ignition Switch
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 14-md-02543.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Joseph White in Detroit and Jessica Dye in New
York; Editing by David Gregorio)