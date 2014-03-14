Lawsuit says GM concealed ignition defect in recalled cars

BRIEF-Medidata to acquire Mytrus
* Medidata to acquire Mytrus to take next step in transforming the clinical trial patient experience
NEW YORK, March 14 General Motors was hit with a lawsuit on Friday from customers who said their vehicles have lost value because of ignition problems that have prompted a recall of 1.6 million cars.
The proposed class action, filed in federal court in Texas, says GM knew about the problem since 2004, but failed to fix it, creating "unreasonably dangerous" conditions for drivers of the affected models.
* Praxair commissions air separation plant On Burns Harbor, Indiana, pipeline system
* Beazer enters a national exclusive agreement with Mohawk to include all flooring categories