Lawsuit says GM concealed ignition defect in recalled cars

NEW YORK, March 14 General Motors was hit with a lawsuit on Friday from customers who said their vehicles have lost value because of ignition problems that have prompted a recall of 1.6 million cars.

The proposed class action, filed in federal court in Texas, says GM knew about the problem since 2004, but failed to fix it, creating "unreasonably dangerous" conditions for drivers of the affected models.
