California DA hits GM with lawsuit over recalled vehicles

June 30 A district attorney in California on
Monday announced a lawsuit accusing General Motors of
threatening public safety by concealing at least 35 safety
defects that have prompted the recall of more than 17 million
vehicles this year.
The lawsuit, filed on Friday by Orange County District
Attorney Tony Rackauckas, accuses GM of violating consumer
protection and unfair competition laws by delaying action to
address faulty parts ranging from ignition switches and airbags
to power steering.
GM's apparent cover-up put customers at risk and unfairly
disadvantaged competing automakers by misleading the public
about the safety of its vehicles, according to the lawsuit. It
said that GM knew about the problems but delayed issuing recalls
in order to keep costs down.
"We must encourage all businesses to be fair and live up to
safety standards, and must not allow those engaging in unfair
practices to punish those businesses that don't cut corners by
compromising safety," Rackauckas said in a statement announcing
the lawsuit. It seeks an order stopping GM from engaging in
unfair business practices, restitution for California consumers
and civil penalties.
A spokesman for GM could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The case comes as GM is seeking to recover from a recall of
2.6 million vehicles over a defective ignition switch that began
in February. A lawyer for GM, Kenneth Feinberg, on Monday
announced a program to compensate claims for serious injuries
and deaths linked to the switch.
The company is still under investigation by the U.S.
Department of Justice, Congress and a group of state attorneys
general in connection with the switch defect. Numerous lawsuits
have also been filed against GM by customers claiming economic
losses and property damage related to recalled cars.
The Orange County lawsuit covers 17 million vehicles that
have prompted 40 recalls since February. It was filed before GM
announced its latest round of recalls, which cover more than 8
million vehicles.
The case is People v. General Motors, Superior Court of
California, Orange County, No. 2014-731038.
