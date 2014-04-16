GM to seek court protection against ignition suits

April 16 General Motors Co said it will
ask a U.S. bankruptcy court to bar plaintiffs from proceeding
with lawsuits against the automaker for claims related to any
actions before it filed for bankruptcy in 2009.
The plaintiffs have alleged that they bought or leased
vehicles that contained an ignition switch defect.
The defect has been linked to the deaths of at least 13
people and resulted in the recall of 2.6 million GM vehicles.
In a filing with U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California, GM asked for a stay on litigation
related to ignition claims until the court decides on a motion
to consolidate the claims and the bankruptcy court rules on
whether the claims violate GM's 2009 bankruptcy sale order. (r.reuters.com/paw58v)
GM said it would shortly file a motion in the Bankruptcy
Court for the Southern District of New York to enforce an
injunction contained in its sale order, which the company said
bars plaintiffs from suing the reorganized company for any
claims related to the predecessor company.
The California case was in Re: Galdina Maciel et al. vs.
General Motors LLC in the U.S. District Court, Northern District
of California, No. 4:14-cv-01339-JSW.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Ted Kerr)