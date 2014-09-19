U.S. judge orders discovery to begin in some GM ignition switch cases

| Sept 19
Sept 19 A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday
ordered discovery to begin for some cases filed against General
Motors Co in connection with its recall of millions of
cars for a faulty ignition switch.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in the Southern District of
New York said plaintiffs could begin requesting documents from
the company related to accidents, injuries and lost vehicle
value linked to the switch that allegedly occurred after GM
emerged from bankruptcy in 2009.
Since the beginning of the year, GM has recalled nearly 15
million vehicles worldwide over potentially defective ignition
switches. The company has set up a program, run by lawyer
Kenneth Feinberg, to compensate victims of crashes involving
about 2.6 million of those cars, mostly Cobalts, Ions and other
small cars. The program has so far identified 19 deaths linked
to the defect.
The company has been hit by more than 100 lawsuits from
customers who claim that the recalls caused the value of their
vehicles to plummet, as well as hundreds of claims on behalf of
people injured or killed in accidents they said were caused by
the faulty switch.
GM had asked Furman to delay discovery while it waited for a
ruling from a bankruptcy judge over whether some claims were
blocked by the terms of its July 2009 sale order, which the
company said barred suits over pre-bankruptcy incidents.
The bankruptcy judge is not expected to rule until 2015. In
the meantime, plaintiffs' lawyers said they should be allowed to
move forward on the post-bankruptcy claims and that any delay
would unnecessarily hold up the cases.
Furman ruled Friday that plaintiffs could proceed with
discovery for the claims that would not be affected by the
bankruptcy court's order.
However, he said discovery should focus on requesting
documents from the company. Most depositions should be deferred
for now, and GM and plaintiffs' lawyers should work out a
"reasonable, but aggressive schedule" for handing over the
material, Furman added.
A spokesman for GM declined to comment. One of the lead
lawyers for plaintiffs, Robert Hilliard, said he was pleased
with the order, which he said indicated "the court will insist
this case move quickly and efficiently over the next few
months."
The case is In re: General Motors LLC Ignition Switch
Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, No. 14-2543.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi and Lisa Shumaker)