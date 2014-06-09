UPDATE 1-GM faulty-switch cases sent to New York court

(Adds GM comment)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, June 9 A federal judicial panel ruled
on Monday that lawsuits against General Motors Co from
customers who say they suffered economic damages from a recall
over faulty ignition switches will be heard in New York.
The cases will be sent to U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman
in the Southern District of New York, according to the ruling
from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, which
considers requests to consolidate related lawsuits in U.S.
federal courts.
More than 80 lawsuits have been filed by customers who
allege that their cars lost value as a result of the recall,
which began in February. GM had asked that the
cases be consolidated and transferred to New York, the same
district in which it filed for bankruptcy and emerged from it in
2009.
GM is asking the federal bankruptcy court in Manhattan to
determine whether claims brought by plaintiffs over the recall
are blocked by the terms of its bankruptcy sale order, which
created "new GM" and largely barred liability against the new
company for the pre-bankruptcy conduct of "old GM."
The order does not affect lawsuits over personal injuries or
deaths alleged to have been caused by the vehicles.
Plaintiffs' lawyers suing the company had also asked that
the cases be consolidated but disagreed on where. The forums
they suggested were Los Angeles - where litigation against
Toyota Motor Corp over acceleration issues was
transferred - as well as Miami, New Orleans, San Francisco and
Texas.
In its order on Monday, the panel said that the Manhattan
district was the most appropriate choice, since it was the same
district that handled GM's bankruptcy, as well as the bankruptcy
of Delphi Automotive Plc, a GM supplier that made the
switch at issue. Delphi has been named a defendant in some of
the cases.
Several judges in New York, including Furman, "have some
familiarity with the common defendant and its prior bankruptcy
proceedings," the panel wrote.
The panel, which travels around the country, heard oral
arguments on the request in Chicago.
Greg Martin, a GM spokesman, said via email that the order
affirmed the company's belief that the New York court is the
most appropriate venue for the cases.
An attorney for some of the plaintiffs, Steve Berman, said
in an email that he was "happy to be (in New York), as we hear
this judge is terrific."
A representative for Delphi did not immediately respond to
requests by email for comment.
