Plaintiffs eye path ahead in GM ignition-switch cases

NEW YORK, April 12 Lawyers for plaintiffs suing
General Motors Co over injuries and deaths blamed on faulty
ignitions switches said they are prepared to forge ahead with
further trials this year despite promising recent developments
for the automaker.
Last week, GM avoided an upcoming trial by settling
what was considered by plaintiffs' lawyers to be one of their
strongest cases, involving a father of five who was killed in a
2013 crash. The next day, the parties agreed to dismiss the next
case slated for trial, brought by an Alabama man suing over
crash injuries from 2013.
Still, a lead lawyer for plaintiffs, Robert Hilliard, said
this week they are prepared to press forward and will discuss
"all options" with the court for the next trials.
A case initially set for trial in September - brought by a
Virginia woman who said she suffered traumatic crash injuries in
2011 - could be ready as soon as late June, Hilliard said.
The company has already paid out $2 billion in criminal and
civil penalties and settlements over the switch, which can slip
out of place, causing engine stalls and cutting power to various
systems. GM acknowledged some employees knew about it for years
before a recall was ordered.
Since January, GM has avoided major defeats in the switch
litigation. A first trial was dismissed midway after the
plaintiff was accused of giving misleading testimony. In a
second trial, the jury found the switch was defective but did
not cause plaintiffs' crash.
The dismissals have created an unexpected gap in the planned
series of six test, or bellwether, trials set for federal
litigation. Next week, both sides will appear before U.S.
District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan to discuss the next
steps.
While the early verdicts are not binding on other cases,
they are important in helping both sides assess the claims'
value. Although GM has resolved nearly 2,000 claims through
settlements and its own out-of-court compensation fund, more
than 230 injury and death lawsuits are pending in federal court.
Hilliard noted that 18 trials are scheduled in state courts
through 2017. State courts are generally viewed as more
plaintiff-friendly than federal courts, and GM could still be
hit with a sizable verdict.
GM spokesman Jim Cain declined to comment on trial
scheduling but said the company continued to believe the trials
would help establish settlement values.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Alan Crosby)