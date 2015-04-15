GM is shielded from some ignition-switch suits, ruling finds

NEW YORK, April 15 General Motors Co will not have to face dozens of lawsuits accusing it of concealing an ignition-switch defect that has been blamed for more than 200 deaths and serious injuries, a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on Wednesday.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuits said the company violated their constitutional rights by failing to disclose the defect, while GM had argued it was protected from claims on vehicles pre-dating its 2009 exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Christian Plumb)