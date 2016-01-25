U.S. judge asked to remove lead lawyers for GM switch plaintiffs

NEW YORK Jan 25 A U.S. judge was asked Monday
to remove three lawyers from their leadership posts in
litigation against General Motors over a faulty ignition
switch linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths, after the
stunning collapse last week of a first federal test trial over
the part.
The motion from Lance Cooper, who represents other
ignition-switch plaintiffs, said the "poor decisions and
mismanagement" of lawyers Robert Hilliard, Steve Berman and
Elizabeth Cabraser was hindering resolution of hundreds of
lawsuits against the automaker, which recalled 2.6 million
vehicles with the defective part in 2014.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Jonathan Oatis)