U.S. judge rejects motion to review GM ignition switch deal

Feb 10 A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected a request to reconsider his approval for a settlement fund to resolve more than a thousand lawsuits over injuries and deaths blamed on an ignition switch defect that prompted General Motors to recall 2.6 million vehicles.

The motion filed by Lance Cooper, a Georgia attorney who first publicly exposed the defect, accused a lawyer leading federal litigation over the switch, Robert Hilliard, of mismanaging the cases and negotiating a multimillion dollar settlement primarily to benefit his own clients, rather than all plaintiffs. The request came after the high-profile collapse of a first test trial over the suit in the wake of allegations that the plaintiff lied on the stand. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chizu Nomiyama)