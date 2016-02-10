UPDATE 2-U.S. judge rejects motion to review GM ignition switch deal

(Adds background on litigation and upcoming trial, details from
By Jessica Dye
Feb 10 A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected a
request to reconsider his approval of a settlement fund to
resolve more than a thousand lawsuits over deaths and injuries
blamed on an ignition switch defect that prompted General Motors
Co to recall 2.6 million vehicles.
The motion filed by Lance Cooper, a Georgia attorney who
first publicly exposed the defect, accused a lawyer leading
federal litigation over the switch, Robert Hilliard, of
mismanaging the cases and negotiating a multimillion dollar
settlement primarily to benefit his own clients, rather than all
plaintiffs.
The request came after the high-profile collapse of a first
test trial over the switch issue following allegations that the
plaintiff lied on the stand.
Cooper had asked U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in
Manhattan, who oversees the federal switch litigation, to
reconsider a December ruling approving the creation of a
settlement fund to resolve more than 1,380 injury and death
lawsuits over the defect, saying it favored Hilliard's own
clients and did not reflect input from other attorneys involved
in the litigation. He had also requested that Furman remove
three lawyers appointed to lead the litigation, although he
later narrowed his request to only include Hilliard, who
oversees injury and death cases.
On Wednesday, Furman called Cooper's allegations "meritless"
and said Cooper was engaging in "Monday morning quarterbacking"
regarding lead counsel's legal strategy. Furman said he hoped
his ruling will "lift any cloud of uncertainty hovering over"
the cases and allow plaintiffs' lawyers to return to litigating
against GM, instead of each other.
Hilliard said Wednesday that while Cooper's motions had been
a distraction, "we never stopped working tirelessly on behalf of
the victims who suffered the deadly consequences of GM's
conduct."
GM spokesman Jim Cain said the company was pleased Furman
rejected Cooper's request to revisit its earlier settlements,
which could have delayed its efforts to resolve substantial
chunks of the civil litigation. Cooper was not immediately
available for comment.
GM will face at least 25 trials over the switch in state and
federal courts over the next two years, according to Furman. The
next trial is scheduled for March.
GM has paid roughly $2 billion in criminal penalties and
settlements over the switch, which can slip out of place and
cause engine stalls and cut power to brakes, steering and air
bags. The automaker has acknowledged that certain employees knew
about the issues for at least a decade.
