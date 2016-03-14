Plaintiffs face critical legal tests in GM ignition-switch cases

| NEW YORK, March 14
NEW YORK, March 14 People suing General Motors
Co over a faulty ignition switch will get two chances in
a Manhattan court this week to argue that the U.S. automaker
should be held accountable for injuries, deaths and lost vehicle
value.
Jury selection starts on Monday in the second trial
involving a car accident allegedly caused by the switch. The
defect, which some GM employees knew about for years, prompted
the recall of 2.6 million vehicles in 2014 and has been linked
to nearly 400 serious injuries and deaths.
A first trial ended abruptly in January following
allegations that the plaintiff gave misleading testimony.
On Tuesday, in the same courthouse, plaintiffs suing over
lost vehicle value and accidents that occurred before GM's 2009
bankruptcy will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to
reverse unfavorable decisions from a bankruptcy court last year.
They say the rulings could impact many of their claims under a
sale agreement that largely freed "New GM" from burdensome
liabilities that predate the bankruptcy.
The proceedings could affect claims worth potentially
billions of dollars over the defective switch, which can slip
out of place, causing engine stalls and cutting power to air
bags, brakes and steering systems.
While GM has already paid $2 billion in settlements and
penalties over the defect, it still faces hundreds of injury and
death lawsuits. To help gauge those cases' value, a series of
test trials has been set to determine how juries view the
evidence. That information is used in settlement talks.
As the first trial never reached a verdict, the one starting
on Monday may be the first time a jury weighs in on whether GM
is liable for its years-long failure to conduct a recall. A GM
spokesman said the company will argue that the crash at issue
was not caused by the switch.
At the 2nd Circuit, plaintiffs will argue that GM should
face their claims because the company's deception deprived them
of a chance to participate in the bankruptcy proceedings.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Steve Berman, said that had the
U.S. government known about the defect during GM's bankruptcy,
"The cars would have been recalled then, or the deal modified."
Plaintiffs' lawyers have estimated the value of the
economic-loss claims to be as high as $10 billion. But they
acknowledge they could face steep hurdles to recovering anything
if the 2nd Circuit does not overturn the earlier decisions.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Dan
Grebler)