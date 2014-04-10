CORRECTED-GM to take $1.3 bln charge in 1st qtr due ignition switch recall

(Corrects first paragraph to show $1.3 bln total includes $750
mln charge previously announced)
DETROIT, April 10 General Motors Co on
Thursday said it will take a charge of $1.3 billion in the first
quarter to cover recall-related repairs and costs, which
includes a $750 million charge the company previously announced.
GM said it still expects to report "solid core operating
performance in the first quarter financial results."
GM said it told U.S. safety regulators it will replace lock
cylinders on the 2.2 million cars recalled in the United States
for ignition switch problems.
The automaker said it is aware of several hundred complaints
of keys coming out of ignitions while the engine is running.
GM will also replace the lock cylinders in six ignition
switch recalled models outside the United States, which total
about 400,000.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tom Brown)