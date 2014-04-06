GM ignition switch case could lead to criminal charges -U.S. senator

WASHINGTON, April 6 General Motors should make
restitution to victims' families and face criminal action if
merited for the way it handled defective ignition switches that
caused fatal auto accidents, U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill said
on Sunday.
McCaskill, as chairwoman of the Senate subcommittee on
consumer protection and product safety, led a blistering round
of questioning of GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra
last week. In an appearance on ABC's "This Week" show, McCaskill
said GM now faced "a real moment of truth" as it pursues an
internal investigation of the ignition switches and the
automaker's response to the problem.
At least 13 people were killed in accidents caused by
switches that shut down cars. In 2006, GM changed the faulty
part but did not change its identifying part number, which
McCaskill said showed an intent to deceive.
Asked on Sunday if someone should go to jail in the matter,
she cited a 2010 Supreme Court ruling that said the government
cannot restrict political donations by corporations.
"You know we had the Citizens United case where our Supreme
Court said corporations are people ... but if in fact they are
people, there needs to be some criminal accountability depending
on what the facts of the investigation show," McCaskill, a
Democrat, said. "I know the Justice Department is taking a hard
look at this."
Another member of the subcommittee, Republican Senator Kelly
Ayotte, said GM's actions amounted to criminal deception.
McCaskill also joined those calling for GM to establish a
victims' compensation fund.
"Now it's time for them to come clean, be transparent and
most of all make all victims whole no matter when this deadly
ignition caused heartbreak in their families," she said.
