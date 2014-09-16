UPDATE 1-U.S. auto regulators defend role in GM recall after report

(Adds details from Senate hearing)
By Susan Heavey and Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Federal auto safety
regulators came under scrutiny in a Senate hearing on Tuesday
for their role in General Motors' failure to promptly
report and recall cars with defective parts that led to at least
19 deaths.
A report released by a House committee earlier on Tuesday
said officials at the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration repeatedly failed to identify the potential
problems with the faulty ignition switches and could have acted
more quickly to catch the problem.
Senator Claire McCaskill, who chaired Tuesday's hearing,
criticized the auto regulator for not pushing hard enough for
information from GM by issuing subpoenas.
"That reflects obviously on an agency that is perhaps more
interested in singing kumbaya with the manufacturers than being
a cop on the beat," McCaskill said.
The regulator's deputy administrator, David Friedman,
defended NHTSA, reminding the Senate committee that the agency
sent investigators to examine crashes involving the now-recalled
cars but that GM withheld information.
"NHTSA did not shrug," Friedman said.
According to the House panel's findings, NHTSA staff had
the power and information that they needed to act over the
faulty GM switches.
But they were hampered by "lack of knowledge and awareness
regarding the evolution of vehicle safety systems they
regulate," the report said.
