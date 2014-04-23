GM said it has shipped thousands of replacement ignition switches

DETROIT, April 23 General Motors Co on
Wednesday said it has shipped "thousands" of kits needed to
repair the defective ignition switches linked to at least 13
deaths.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker also said letters were mailed last
week to about 1.4 million owners of 2003-2007 models alerting
them to contact dealers to schedule repair appointments, which
should take about 90 minutes. Dealers have already reported
receiving the parts and making repairs.
Without warning, the current switches can make vehicle
engines stall while operating, stop airbags from deploying, and
power steering and power brakes from operating. GM is under
investigation by U.S. safety regulators, Congress and the U.S.
Department of Justice for why it did not catch the faulty part
for over a decade.
GM said on Wednesday that owners of 2008-2011 models subject
to the recall, which has affected 2.6 million vehicles, will
receive a letter in early May confirming their inclusion in the
recall. Another letter alerting them when replacement parts are
available will follow.
The Detroit company did not provide a more detailed number
of how many of the parts have been shipped, but said the kits
include ignition switches, ignition cylinders and key sets.
GM had previously asked its switch supplier, Delphi
Automotive, to double production at its Mexican plant,
as well as add a third line to speed production of the
replacement parts. GM has said it may not complete the repairs
until around October.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)