U.S. regulators move closer to Pontiac G6 recall

DETROIT, June 10 U.S. regulators have escalated
to an engineering analysis a recall query involving 551,511
model year 2005 to 2008 Pontiac G6 sedans because of several
issues, including malfunctioning brake lights.
The engineering analysis may lead to a recall.
General Motors Co killed the Pontiac brand in 2009,
the same year it underwent a government-sponsored bankruptcy. In
2008, 52 percent of the Pontiacs sold in the United States were
G6 sedans.
Consumers told the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration that brake lights turn on without the brake pedal
being depressed and are not illuminated when drivers apply the
brake pedal.
Also, drivers have complained about not being able to shift
out of "park" and have said cruise control often does not work
properly.
NHTSA says that it has received 314 complaints about the
Pontiac G6 from 2005-2008, one saying that a crash occurred as a
result of one of the alleged defects.
Also, GM told NHTSA that it has received more than 1,100
warranty claims that may relate to the issues alleged by
consumers, as well as to one crash.
Neither of the crashes reported involved an injury, NHTSA
said.
GM sold more than 150,000 Pontiac G6 sedans in both 2006 and
2007 before sales dropped to about 140,000 in 2008 and 87,000 in
2009.
NHTSA said that the brake light issue may be caused by
corrosion in wiring.
The issue could have been dropped if NHTSA has not found the
basis for an engineering analysis. Now that the issue has been
elevated to an engineering analysis, it may lead to a recall.