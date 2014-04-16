GM creates streamlined order system for recall-related repairs

April 16 General Motors Co said on
Wednesday that it has set up a new fast-track ordering system to
accelerate the shipment of parts needed to fix an ignition
switch defect that has forced the automaker to recall 2.6
million of its compact cars.
Dealers can now order all the parts they need to make the
repair, and have them shipped in a single kit, by submitting the
car's vehicle identification number to GM, which will
automatically recognize the order as recall-related and give it
priority status, spokesman Jim McCain told Reuters.
Normally, the company's parts ordering process requires
dealers to go through several more steps before their requests
are given priority status and even then the parts can often be
shipped separately.
"We changed the procedure to streamline the process and to
minimize the inconvenience to our customers and dealers," Cain
said.
Dealers were informed of the new procedure during a Web
conference GM hosted Wednesday to update them on the recall,
Cain said. The establishment of the new ordering system was
first reported by Automotive News.
The defect, which can cause the engine to shut off and the
airbags to become inoperable if the ignition switch is bumped
accidentally, has been linked to least 13 deaths.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)