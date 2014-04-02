RPT-CEO Barra says GM to share everything related to safety from probe of defective part

(Repeats with slug)
WASHINGTON, April 2 General Motors CEO
Mary Barra said on Wednesday the company would make public
everything related to safety from its internal investigation of
the use of defective ignition switches in some cars that led to
at least 13 deaths.
"We will share everything and anything that's related to the
safety of our vehicles, that's related to this incident," Barra
told a Senate committee looking into the recall of nearly 2.6
million vehicles.
She had come under fire on Tuesday for telling a House of
Representatives hearing that GM would disclose "appropriate"
information from that investigation. On Wednesday she clarified
that statement, saying only information whose disclosure would
harm GM's competitiveness or violate personnel privacy rules may
be withheld.
