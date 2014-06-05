GM recall probe to clear top brass, sees no concerted coverup-WSJ

June 4 An internal probe of General Motors Co's
delay in recalling defective cars is expected to conclude
there was no concerted coverup, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
However, managers operating in isolation failed to make
connections and act on evidence of problems now linked to fatal
accidents, the report said. (r.reuters.com/qah89v)
The probe is expected to conclude that CEO Mary Barra, her
direct reports, the board and former CEO Dan Akerson were
unaware before December 2013 of defective ignition switches
installed in as many as 2.6 million cars, the newspaper said
citing the people.
GM is expected to announce the dismissal of "a number of
people," including Raymond DeGiorgio, the engineer who designed
the switch, and some members of the company's legal department,
the newspaper said.
The company's General Counsel Michael Millikin is expected
to stay on as the internal report absolves him of responsibility
for the mishandling of safety defects and the delay of recalls,
the people told the newspaper.
GM spokesman Greg Martin did not immediately respond to an
email seeking comment.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane and Ankush Sharma in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)