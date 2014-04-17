U.S. judge declines to order 'park it now' notices for GM cars

BRIEF-STATE STREET SAYS GLOBAL ETF AUM EXCEEDED $2 TRILLION AS OF JAN 31
* GLOBAL ETF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION EXCEEDED U.S. $2 TRILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 A federal judge on Thursday rejected a bid to compel General Motors Co to tell customers to stop driving millions of cars that have been recalled for defective ignition switches.
Attorneys representing several vehicle owners had sought an emergency order directing GM to issue "park it now" notices for the 2.6 million vehicles that have been recalled since February over the switches, saying they were too dangerous to remain on the road. GM opposed the motion, arguing that the cars were safe to drive as long as nothing extra was attached to the key while it was in the ignition.
U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos in Corpus Christi, Texas, denied the request in a ruling on Thursday. (Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
* FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2qbXhZE) Further company coverage: