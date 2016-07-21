GM says it may recall 4.3 million vehicles for Takata air bags

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 General Motors Co said in a securities filing on Thursday it may be forced by U.S. regulators to recall another 4.3 million vehicles for Takata air bag inflators, a call-back that would cost it $550 million.
GM said in May it would recall 1.9 million vehicles for potentially defective Takata air bag inflators. In June it expanded that recall to another 600,000 vehicles after a review of ownership data. GM said Thursday it estimated the costs of repairing the 2.5 million vehicles at up to $320 million. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution