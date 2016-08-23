UPDATE 1-Judge denies GM's mid-trial bid to toss Texas ignition switch case

(Adds comment from plaintiffs' lawyer)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Aug 23 General Motors Co said
Tuesday a Texas judge had denied its bid to throw out a lawsuit
over a fatal 2011 crash blamed on a faulty ignition switch,
after the company accused a car driver and his lawyers of
fabricating evidence about the vehicle's key.
Harris County Judge Robert Schaffer said in his mid-trial
ruling, however, that he would instruct jurors that a key shown
to them was not the one used by Zachary Stevens to drive the
2007 Saturn Sky involved in the crash, according to GM.
GM moved to dismiss the case on Monday, saying the key
displayed in the courtroom did not belong to that vehicle and
accused Stevens and his parents of trying to buttress their case
by displaying a key chain carrying more weight than the one
actually used in the crash.
The carmaker, which recalled 2.6 million vehicles in 2014
for defective ignition switches, has warned that added weight to
key chains can cause the switches to rotate out of position and
cut power to brakes, steering and air bags.
Stevens previously said that he had just a few items on his
key chain at the time of the crash, while the key chain shown to
jurors had additional items attached to it, including a gym
membership card and souvenir Eiffel Tower.
Plaintiffs' lawyers acknowledged in a court filing on Monday
evening the key displayed in court was not the one from the
crash but said GM was attempting to turn a "justifiable
misunderstanding" about the key "into a criminal conspiracy."
According to Stevens, switch rotation caused him to lose
control of the car, hitting another vehicle and killing the
driver.
GM maintains Stevens' driving caused the accident. In a
statement, the company said: "It will be up to the jury to make
sense of the plaintiffs' confusing, contradictory and misleading
story about the key."
Josh Davis, a lawyer for Stevens, said GM's claims that his
client intended to mislead jurors were "ridiculous."
"This is not the stuff of John Grisham, but a simple
mistake," he said.
Stevens filed the lawsuit last year and it is the first to
go to trial among roughly 20 pending in Texas state court.
