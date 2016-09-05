General Motors settles ignition-switch cases

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 5 General Motors Co said it settled the remaining two ignition-switch cases for an undisclosed amount in a series of six test trials over the defect
The remaining trials were scheduled for this year in federal district court in New York.
"We have an agreement to settle the last two federal bellwether cases," The company said in a statement on Monday.
The switch can slip out of place, causing engines to stall and cutting power to the brake, steering and air bag systems.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
