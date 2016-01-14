GM challenges ignition-switch plaintiff's account of crash fallout

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 14 A lawyer for General Motors Co
pushed back Thursday against an Oklahoma man's testimony
that his quality of life plummeted because of crash injuries he
blamed on his Saturn Ion's faulty ignition switch, in the first
trial after a recall of millions of vehicles with the defective
switch.
Plaintiff Robert Scheuer, a 49-year old letter carrier, told
jurors in Manhattan federal court that he cannot enjoy many
daily activities due to the "violent" neck and back pain that he
experienced since his 2003 Ion crashed just weeks after it was
recalled for safety issues with the switch.
"It's basically a disruption of the life I had," Scheuer
said.
But GM's lawyer, Mike Brock, showed jurors Scheuer's
pre-accident medical records detailing a lengthy history of
serious back problems to counter Scheuer's contention that the
accident made his previously manageable pain debilitating.
Scheuer claims the ignition switch defect prevented his air
bags from going off and protecting him in the crash. GM has said
that it does not believe the ignition switch is at fault,
pointing out that Scheuer's steering and brake system were
apparently operational. Brock showed jurors a document Thursday
indicating that first responders found the Ion running when they
arrived.
Brock also focused Thursday on Scheuer's contention that the
accident set off a chain of events that led to his family's
eviction from their "dream home." Scheuer said missing work
prevented him from tapping his employee retirement fund to pay
for the house, but Brock questioned whether there was a direct
link between the accident and the eviction months later. Scheuer
is seeking financial damages in connection with his housing
situation.
The trial is the first to test claims that GM put customers
at risk by concealing the defect and failing for years to recall
vehicles with the switch, which can slip out of position while
the car is running, causing engine stalls and cutting power to
brakes, steering and air bag systems. In February 2014, the
company began to recall 2.6 million vehicles with the switch,
which has since been linked to 124 deaths and 275 injuries.
GM has previously acknowledged that some employees knew
about issues with the switch for more than a decade. It has paid
roughly $2 billion in legal penalties and settlements so far,
but still faces several hundred lawsuits involving injuries and
deaths, as well as lost vehicle resale value.
