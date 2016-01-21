UPDATE 1-GM ignition-switch plaintiff retains criminal attorney mid-trial

(Adds comments from Lisa Scheuer's civil lawyer Robert
Hilliard, paragraph 11)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Jan 20 An Oklahoma man suing General
Motors in the first trial in federal litigation over its
massive engine switch recall has hired a criminal defense
attorney after the carmaker accused him and his wife of making
misleading statements in their testimony.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan on Wednesday
said plaintiff Robert Scheuer will be represented by attorney
Priya Chaudhry, and his wife Lisa will be represented by Charles
Clayman. Both have extensive experience representing criminal
defendants, according to their firm biographies.
The move was prompted by a motion Monday from GM claiming
the Scheuers may have given false testimony to jurors about the
circumstances surrounding their eviction from their home months
after Robert said he was injured in an accident involving a 2003
Saturn Ion, one of 2.6 million vehicles with the faulty switch
recalled in 2014.
If successful, GM's motion may damage the credibility of a
key player in an ongoing trial over the switch, which is the
subject of several hundred lawsuits.
Scheuer's lawsuit accuses GM of concealing the defect, which
has been linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths. He says he
suffered physical and emotional damages as a result of a 2014
car crash in which his air bags failed to deploy, allegedly due
to the switch.
During testimony last week, the Scheuers said that after the
crash they were evicted from their "dream house" because they
did not make a promised payment.
GM said that, after the trial began, it was contacted by the
real estate agent involved in the house sale who said he
believed Scheuer may have altered a check stub to make it appear
as if he had sufficient funds to pay for the house.
GM said this contradicted the Scheuers' accounts as to why
the payment was not delivered.
Scheuer's civil lawyers urged the judge to deny GM's request
for the agent to testify. They said Scheuer was not pursuing any
monetary damages in connection with his housing.
Furman is expected to rule on GM's motion in the coming
days. GM spokesman Jim Cain said GM's briefs "lay out a very
troubling fact pattern and raise questions that need to be
answered."
Scheuer's civil lawyer Robert Hilliard called GM's request a
bid to shift focus away from the deadly defect. Lisa Scheuer's
criminal defense attorney could not be reached for comment, and
Chaudhry declined to comment.
The case is In re: General Motors Ignition Switch
Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, No. 14-2543.
