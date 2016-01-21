U.S. judge urges early end to first GM ignition-switch trial

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 21 A U.S. judge on Thursday urged
parties in the first federal trial over a faulty General Motors
ignition switch to consider resolving the case before it
reaches a verdict, after evidence surfaced that cast doubt on
testimony from the plaintiff bringing the lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan asked GM and
lawyers for plaintiff Robert Scheuer to take a "very hard look
at whether it's worth the time and resources to carry this
(trial) through to its conclusion."
Instead, he suggested they should consider settling or
otherwise resolving the case and moving on to the next in a
series of early bellwether, or test, trials set for this year on
the ignition switch defect linked to nearly 400 injuries and
deaths.
Furman is overseeing federal litigation that hit GM after
its 2014 recall of 2.6 million vehicles over defective ignition
switches that can slip out of place. Scheuer's lawsuit, selected
by plaintiffs' counsel as the first to go to trial, alleges that
failure of the switch in his 2003 Saturn Ion prevented the air
bags from deploying during a crash in May 2014, weeks after GM
began its recall.
Furman's comments to the parties came after he ruled that GM
could introduce witnesses and evidence that call into question
the truthfulness of testimony last week from Scheuer and his
wife that the accident was linked to events that led to their
eviction from their "dream house" months later.
Furman said the latest twist made the case an "outlier" and,
as a result, would not necessarily help advance settlement
discussions for switch litigation as a whole, a key goal of
bellwether trials.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
David Gregorio)