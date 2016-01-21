UPDATE 1-U.S. judge urges early end to first GM ignition-switch trial

(Adds parties' comment, additional background)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Jan 21 A U.S. judge on Thursday urged
parties in the first federal trial over a faulty General Motors
ignition switch to consider resolving the case before it
reaches a verdict, after evidence surfaced that cast doubt on
testimony from the plaintiff bringing the lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan asked GM and
lawyers for plaintiff Robert Scheuer to take a "very hard look
at whether it's worth the time and resources to carry this
(trial) through to its conclusion."
Instead, he suggested they should consider settling or
otherwise resolving the case and moving on to the next in a
series of early bellwether, or test, trials set for this year on
the ignition switch defect linked to nearly 400 injuries and
deaths.
Furman's comments could signal an early end to what was
supposed to be a first test of GM's potential liability for
similar lawsuits.
While not binding on other cases, verdicts in these
bellwether, or test, trials are meant to help steer settlement
talks in the overall litigation. But the latest twists have
turned Scheuer's suit into an "outlier," Furman said Thursday.
Furman is overseeing federal litigation that hit GM after
its 2014 recall of 2.6 million vehicles over defective ignition
switches that can slip out of place. Scheuer's lawsuit, selected
by plaintiffs' counsel as the first to go to trial, alleges that
the failure of the switch in his 2003 Saturn Ion prevented the
air bags from deploying during a crash in May 2014, weeks after
GM began its recall.
Scheuer's account of his crash injuries and post-accident
finances have been called into question by GM, which sought
earlier this week to introduce new witnesses and evidence that
contradict testimony given by him and his wife at trial last
week. Both Scheuer and his wife have retained criminal defense
attorneys.
Furman said Thursday he would allow GM to present that new
information to jurors. If GM's account is correct, he said, it
would suggest that "plaintiff and perhaps his wife have
committed a fraud on this court," Furman said.
Hilliard said Thursday that Furman's ruling and observations
had been clear, and that they would evaluate the new information
and discuss "all options" with GM. A GM spokesman, Jim Cain,
said Furman rightly allowed jurors to hear the new evidence, and
that it was too soon to comment on a possible settlement.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Alan Crosby)