First GM ignition switch lawsuit is dismissed

NEW YORK Jan 22 The first federal trial over General Motors Co's massive ignition switch recall came to an early end on Friday, as the parties said the case has been dismissed.

According to a filing in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Robert Scheuer agreed to voluntarily dismiss his claims against the automaker with prejudice. Scheuer agreed to take nothing on his claims, the filing showed.

Friday's filing came in the wake of allegations that the plaintiff had given misleading testimony about his physical and financial condition. (Reporting by Jessica Dye and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

