CORRECTED-General Motors ignition switch was defective, U.S. jury finds

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to the jury found an
ignition switch defect existed but did not cause the crash
instead of the jury found General Motors was liable for the
defect)
NEW YORK, March 30 A U.S. jury found on
Wednesday a General Motors ignition switch was defective,
but was not the cause of a 2014 car accident in which two
plaintiffs said they were injured.
The verdict in a two-week trial in Manhattan federal court
is the first involving an accident blamed on the switch. Dionne
Spain and Lawrence Barthelemy said they have suffered back pain
and other injuries when a faulty switch in Spain's 2007 Saturn
Sky slipped out of position and caused it to crash, while GM
said the accident was minor and the result of slippery roads.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye and Nate Raymond; editing by Grant
McCool)