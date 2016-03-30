UPDATE 2-U.S. jury finds GM ignition switch defective but did not cause crash

(Adds juror quotes and lawyer's comment)
By Jessica Dye and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 30 A U.S. jury found on
Wednesday that a defective ignition switch was not to blame for
a 2014 accident in a General Motors car, the first trial
to reach a verdict since the company recalled millions of
vehicles with the part.
The eight jurors, who deliberated less than a day following
a two-week trial in Manhattan, found that the ignition switch
made the 2007 Saturn Sky involved in the crash on a New Orleans
bridge unreasonably dangerous and that GM failed to warn about
its safety risks.
But since they found the switch was not to blame for the
accident, they awarded no damages.
The case was the second in a series of test trials over the
ignition switch, which can slip out of place, causing engines to
stall and cutting power to the brake, steering and air bag
systems. A first trial ended without a verdict in January
following allegations that the plaintiff gave misleading
testimony. GM has admitted that some of its employees knew about
the problems for years and has already paid roughly $2 billion
in settlement and penalties.
In the case decided on Wednesday, Dionne Spain and Lawrence
Barthelemy of New Orleans said they have suffered back pain and
other injuries when a faulty switch in Spain's car slipped out
of position and caused it to crash, while GM said the accident
was minor and the result of slippery roads.
University of Richmond School of Law professor Carl Tobias
said it was difficult to extrapolate a clear signal from the
verdict, but "If the jury found this defective, that seems
pretty important in the long run."
Kaitlin Tyler, the jury forewoman, said jurors did not
debate much before concluding that switch was not responsible
for the accident.
"Pretty much right away I concluded it was icy conditions on
the roadway," said Tyler, a Manhattan resident.
Another juror, David Williams, said "unfortunately" no
damages could be awarded since plaintiffs "never proved the car
stalled."
Both sides praised elements of the verdict Wednesday.
"The jurors studied the merits of the case and saw the
truth: this was a very minor accident that had absolutely
nothing to do with the car's ignition switch," GM spokesman Jim
Cain said in a statement.
Randall Jackson, a lawyer for Spain and Barthelemy, said:
"We think the jury's findings are a victory for consumers and
will advance the cause" of other plaintiffs.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye and Nate Raymond; Editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi and Grant McCool)