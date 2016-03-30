RPT-General Motors found liable in first verdict over ignition switch defect

(Repeats to widen distribution; no changes to headline or text)
NEW YORK, March 30 A U.S. jury found General
Motors liable on Wednesday for a defective ignition
switch that prompted the recall of millions of vehicles, but
declined to award any damages to two people who said they were
injured in a car accident caused by the defect.
The verdict in a two-week trial in Manhattan federal court
is the first involving an accident blamed on the switch. Dionne
Spain and Lawrence Barthelemy said they have suffered back pain
and other injuries when a faulty switch in Spain's 2007 Saturn
Sky slipped out of position and caused it to crash, while GM
said the accident was minor and the result of slippery roads.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye and Nate Raymond; editing by Grant
McCool)