版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 05:34 BJT

Another ignition-switch case against GM dismissed

April 8 General Motors Co settled another ignition-switch case after the plaintiff and the U.S. automaker agreed to a voluntary dismissal, according to a court filing.

The company on Thursday said it had agreed to settle a lawsuit that would have been the third case to go to trial over a faulty ignition switch linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐