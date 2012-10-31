GM targets $500 mln fixed-cost savings, job cuts in Europe

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
DETROIT Oct 31 General Motors Co is targeting $500 million in fixed-cost savings between 2013 and 2015 and plans to make further job cuts in Europe as it seeks to break-even in the region by mid-decade, GM said on Wednesday.
GM said it will cut the shifts at its Opel plant in Eisenach, Germany, to two from three next year, according to an online presentation made after the top U.S. automaker issued third-quarter earnings earlier Wednesday.
The Detroit-based automaker posted a surprisingly strong quarterly profit and said it was targeting breaking even in Europe in mid-decade. It expects to lose as much as $1.8 billion in Europe this year.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.