GM sees 2013 Europe industry auto sales down 4-5 pct

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
DETROIT Oct 31 General Motors Co expects industry auto sales in Europe to fall 4 percent to 5 percent in 2013 from 2012, when sales were the weakest in nearly two decades.
Steve Girsky, GM's Europe chief, said on a conference call on Wednesday that the company is not banking on market share gains of its Opel and Vauxhall brands to financially succeed.
Girsky also said that GM was cash-flow positive in the third quarter in Europe, even though the company expects to lose between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion in the region this year. GM said it expects to break even in Europe by mid-decade.
GM makes and sells cars through its Opel brand in most of Europe and through the Vauxhall brand in Britain.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.