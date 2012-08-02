Opel's German market share falls in July

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
FRANKFURT Aug 2 General Motors' ailing Opel unit saw its market share in Germany fall 1.1 percentage points to 6.8 percent in July, according to official statistics from Germany's motor vehicle department KBA on Thursday.
New car registrations fell 18.6 percent over a year ago to 16,760 vehicles.
For the first seven months, its registration figures fell 10.6 percent to 135,367 vehicles. This brought its market share during the period to 7.2 percent, down from 8.0 percent in the previous year's period.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.